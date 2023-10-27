Audax looks to countersue HIG over Mobileum deal; Nuveen shares insights on private credit

Audax is planning to countersue H.I.G. after the latter's lawsuit about Mobileum.

Let’s kick things off with some news. PE Hub editor-in-chief MK Flynn was the first to report last night that Audax plans to countersue HIG in the increasingly bitter dispute over the firms’ co-investment in Mobileum. We’ve got the details below.

Private credit is having its day in the sun. Earlier in the week, I attended a media roundtable that shined a light on the sector. It was hosted by private asset manager Nuveen Private Capital, and I’ll share a couple of points that stood out.

These days, it’s all about value creation. We’ve got a report from private equity-focused advisory firm BluWave that highlights how PE firms are investing in their portfolio companies.

Plus, we’ve got a couple of new deal announcements from Sheridan Capital and Wind Point Partners.

First, let’s dig into this countersuit.

“Completely surprised”

It’s rare for private equity companies to sue each other. The industry is known for its collegiality. If anything, it’s too chummy. So it’s noteworthy to witness the acrimony being expressed by mid-market PE firms Audax Private Equity and HIG Capital over their co-investment in telecom software developer Mobileum. After HIG filed its complaint this week, Audax told MK it now plans to countersue, with both claiming the other destroyed Mobileum’s value.

In March of 2022, Audax announced it had completed the sale of Mobileum, a Cupertino, California-based provider of telecom analytics solutions, to HIG Capital through an affiliate of HIG Technology Partners. Following the transaction, HIG became the majority owner of Mobileum alongside management, and Audax retained a minority equity stake.

In the suit filed this week, HIG accused Audax of misleading it about the financial condition of Mobileum and asked a judge to award damages for fraud over the deal.

In the filing, HIG said, “This action concerns a brazen, massive, systemic fraud perpetrated by Audax, a private-equity firm, in the sale of a majority stake in telecommunications-software company Mobileum to Plaintiffs for a grossly inflated price of $915 million.”

“We were completely surprised,” a spokesperson for Audax said when MK asked if the Boston private equity firm had expected the lawsuit.

“This is a spurious lawsuit and completely without merit,” Audax said in a statement shared with PE Hub. “We are planning to countersue HIG Capital. Mobileum, during our ownership, was a phenomenal business with a first-rate management team. We rolled $100 million of capital into the deal because we believed strongly in the company’s future. Under HIG’s control, meaningful value has been destroyed. We intend to prove in court that that value destruction had nothing to do with Audax.”

HIG declined to comment beyond the filing.

We’ll be following this one closely and expect to report more next week.

Golden era of private credit

The role of private credit in PE dealmaking has been growing. Nuveen Private Capital Co-CEO Ken Kencel said the private credit market is currently worth $1.6 trillion this year and is projected to be worth $2.5 trillion over the next five years.

Kencel and fellow Nuveen Private Capital Co-CEO Anthony Fobel spoke at a media roundtable event hosted by Nuveen in New York earlier this week. To find out the latest trends, I attended the roundtable.

Though overall dealflow has slowed down, some investors have thrived, the co-CEOs said.

“M&A activity was down roughly 40 percent overall in the market dynamics,” Kencel said. “What was interesting about it was the larger-scaled managers, the firms that had raised significant capital were either not down or actually up relative to a year ago. Larger-scaled managers that focused on higher quality companies that are continuing to raise capital are seeing very good opportunities to invest. And I would argue as good as we’ve ever seen.”

Interest rates have largely peaked, and certainty around interest rates will drive deal activity, Kencel said.

There was a note of uncertainty, however, about the potential for geopolitical events to have an impact.

“What I do worry about is a significant external event,” Fobel said. “That’s inevitability going to have an impact on economies and our businesses as well. At the moment, we are in the ‘goldilocks zone.’ This is the perfect environment for us.”

Value created

As dealflow has declined, PE firms have increasingly focused on optimizing their existing portfolio companies. I saw that up close and personal last week at PEI’s Operating Partners Forum New York 2023, which 700 people attended.

Private equity-focused advisory firm BluWave has a Q3 2023 trends report about how the PE industry is focused on value creation with their portfolio companies as dealflow is expected to increase.

The report states that firms are pouring more capital into their portfolio companies and placing an emphasis on finding leaders and a management team with a forward-thinking disposition.

“We’re seeing PE get much more involved in the organization,” founder and CEO of BluWave Sean Mooney told PE Hub. “That is something we hadn’t seen before it speaks to this optimization going to transformation policy or approach that private equity is taking.”

Some key stats featured in the report include:

• PE firms are currently focused on growth activities instead of cutting costs. There’s been a 20 percent year-over-year increase in sales and marketing-related value creation investments.

• A record 49 percent of PE projects are focused on Human Capital, a 36 percent jump from 2022. PE firms are now seeking more strategic, growth-driven business leaders.

• Human Capital accounted for 58 percent of all value creation activity in Q3, which marks an all-time high since BluWave began measuring in 2018.

As we head into 2024, it should be interesting to see if firms continue to emphasize portfolio investments and what impact that has on exit strategy.

Morning deals

Sheridan Capital Partners has formed Ascend Plastic Surgery Partners, an Atlanta-based plastic surgery physician practice management firm. Dr. William Hedden will become chief medical officer of Ascend.

“Ascend is an early mover in the highly fragmented cosmetic plastic surgery market and immediately becomes one of the few platforms of scale dedicated to the specialty,” said Nicholas Rowland, a partner at Sheridan Capital Partners in a statement.

Also in the news this morning is Chicago-based Wind Point Partners. The PE firm acquired Central Moloney, a Pine Bluff, Arizona-based maker of critical infrastructure products for the U.S. electrical grid.

“CMI is a leading platform with a significant opportunity in the distribution transformer market,” said Isaiah Sullivan, a vice president with Wind Point, in a statement.

