Audax Private Debt supports CIVC Partners’ HR Green investment

Audax Private Debt has provided a credit facility to back CIVC Partners‘ investment in HR Green, a Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based provider of infrastructure design, consulting, and civil engineering services. No financial terms were dislcosed.

HR Green was founded in 1913.

Based in New York, Audax Private Debt provides debt financing for North American middle-market companies. Since its inception in 2000, the firm has invested more than $36 billion in support of over 275 private equity sponsors.