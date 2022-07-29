Audax Private Debt supports Genstar’s Cerity Partners buyout

Cerity Partners manages approximately $50 billion in assets for more than 10,000 clients across 16 markets in the U.S.

Audax Private Debt has provided unitranche credit facility to support Genstar Capital’s acquisition of Cerity Partners. No financial terms were disclosed.

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in New York City, Cerity Partners is a registered investment advisor providing wealth management and financial planning services to high-net-worth individuals and businesses. Cerity Partners manages approximately $50 billion in assets for more than 10,000 clients across 16 markets in the U.S.

On the transaction, Remington Chin, managing director at Audax Private Debt, said in a statement: “We have supported Cerity Partners for almost two years and have seen the Company continue to establish itself as a leading provider of comprehensive wealth management services. We’re excited to continue our partnership with management, and to support Genstar as the Company enters its next phase of growth.”

Based in New York, Audax Private Debt is a debt capital partner for North American middle market companies. Since its inception in 2000, Audax Private Debt has invested over $30 billion across more than 1,150 companies in support of over 260 private equity sponsors, and has raised $22 billion in capital.

Audax Private Debt is a part of Audax Group, an alternative investment manager with offices in Boston, New York and San Francisco.