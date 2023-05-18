Audax Private Equity-backed BlueCat Networks buys Men&Mice

BlueCat, based in Toronto, is a provider of mission-critical network and cloud infrastructure software.

BlueCat Networks, a portfolio company of Audax Private Equity, has acquired Men&Mice, a provider of network management services based in Kopavogur, Iceland.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

BlueCat, based in Toronto, is a provider of mission-critical network and cloud infrastructure software. Audax Private Equity acquired the company from Madison Dearborn Partners in 2022.

Men&Mice’s IP address management (IPAM) and orchestration solution, Micetro, will strengthen BlueCat’s market position and further extends BlueCat’s mid-market offerings, the company said in a statement.

“No matter your size or your stage of network modernization, BlueCat manages DDI across a broad range of environments, with advanced automation, analytics, and security features to simplify network management and performance,” said Stephen Devito, CEO of BlueCat. “We welcome Men&Mice to the BlueCat family and look forward to Micetro’s product evolution. Men&Mice shares BlueCat’s commitment to customer success and a culture of innovation.”

Audax Private Equity is an affiliate of Boston-based Audax Group. It focuses on making control investments in mid-market companies operating in business services, consumer, financial services, healthcare, industrial services and technologies, and software and technology.