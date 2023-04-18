Audax Private Equity funds drug product developer Pyramid Laboratories

The investment will be used to support the growth of Pyramid's clinical and commercial biologics and advanced therapeutics manufacturing and service operations.

Audax Private Equity has made an investment in Costa Mesa, California-based Pyramid Laboratories, a drug product contract development and manufacturing organization. No financial terms were disclosed.

Pyramid was founded in 1988.

On the deal, Keith Palumbo, co-president and senior managing director of Audax Private Equity, said in a statement, “Pyramid has established itself as a best-in-class partner to pharmaceutical companies globally for their development, testing, storage, fill-finish, and analytical testing needs. We have been impressed with the organization and team that Medhat has built over the last 35 years and are excited to partner with Pyramid on this next phase of growth.”

William Blair served as financial advisor to Audax while Ropes & Gray LLP served as legal counsel. Fairmount Partners served as financial advisor and Troutman Pepper served as legal counsel to Pyramid.

Based in Boston and San Francisco, Audax Private Equity invests in the middle market.