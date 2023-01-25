Audax Strategic Capital appoints Doherty as VP and Chryssicas as associate

Both are based in New York.

Audax Strategic Capital has named Brian Doherty as a vice president and Grant Chryssicas as an associate. Both are based in New York.

Previously, Doherty was a vice president at DWS Private Equity and Chryssicas was a technology and growth equity investment banker at AGC Partners.

Audax Group launched ASC in December to serve as a value-added partner to financial sponsors seeking flexible capital solutions for performing assets. ASC is targeting mid-hold assets that have reached an inflection point and require additional funding to pursue M&A or organic-growth initiatives.

“We’re building a team with demonstrable structuring expertise, multi-asset class experience, and a track record delivering customized solutions to GPs and their portfolio companies,” noted Kumber Husain, managing director of ASC, in a statement.

Since its founding in 1999, the Audax Group has raised over $32 billion in capital across its private equity and private debt businesses.