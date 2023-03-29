Audit and accounting advisor DLA grabs investment from Orangewood

DLA founder and CEO David Landau, will continue to lead the business alongside the existing leadership team, who will maintain a majority ownership in DLA.

Orangewood Partners has made an investment in Fairfield, New Jersey-based DLA, a internal audit and accounting advisory firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

DLA founder and CEO David Landau, will continue to lead the business alongside the existing leadership team, who will maintain a majority ownership in DLA.

On the deal, Eric Engler, a managing director of Orangewood, said in a statement, “We are thrilled to partner with David Landau and the DLA team to provide strategic support and resources to help grow the firm’s offerings to existing and new clients. Over the past two decades, DLA has built a reputation as trusted advisors to leading corporations and developing practice areas that are tailor made for the current environment, which is seeing an increasing focus on regulation, compliance, and internal controls. To that end, we believe DLA is exceptionally well positioned to capitalize on the significant opportunities as clients recognize the value in outsourcing these essential business services.”

Greenberg Traurig LLP served as legal advisor to Orangewood while Cole Schotz LLP served as legal advisor to DLA.

DLA was founded in 2001.

Based in New York, Orangewood Partners targets the healthcare, consumer, multi-unit and related industries.