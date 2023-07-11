Aurelius Group to acquire TM Group from Dye & Durham

Based in Toronto, Dye & Durham is a provider of cloud-based legal practice management software.

Aurelius Group has agreed to acquire TM Group, a UK-based provider of property search aggregation services, from Dye & Durham in a transaction valued at up to £91 million (€106.9 million; $117.41 million).

The transaction is expected to be completed in August.

TM Group is based in Swindon, UK. The company generated revenues of £62 million in 2022.

Dye & Durham will receive around £50 million in cash at closing, with up to £41 million in potential additional earn-out payments between 2023 and 2026, for a total consideration of up to £91 million, subject to certain adjustments. It plans to use the net proceeds it receives to reduce debt, the company said in a statement.

“TM Group’s services are essential to the UK conveyancing process, providing the business with a good level of demand within a market with high barriers to entry,” said Tristan Nagler, partner at Aurelius. “This corporate carve-out transaction from Dye & Durham is further evidence of our deliverability in a challenging M&A market.”

Aurelius is a pan-European alternative investment firm based in Grunwald, Germany.

Aurelius was advised on the transaction by Rothschild (corporate finance), Travers Smith (legal), CIL (commercial) and KPMG (financial).