Aurora Capital acquires food processing firm Universal Pure

Aurora Capital Partners has acquired Universal Pure, a provider of high pressure processing and related food safety and technical services for cold chain-oriented human and pet food customers. No financial terms were disclosed.

Universal Pure was founded in 2001.

“Universal Pure has an exceptional track record of growth built around a culture of customer service,” said Randy Moser, a partner at Aurora in a statement. “Best-in-class service and a long-tenured track record combined with the largest footprint in North America uniquely positions Universal Pure in a rapidly growing industry. We see significant opportunity to build on that position and the Company’s success and look forward to accelerating growth through organic expansion and its experienced acquisition program.”

This transaction marks the eighth investment from Aurora Equity Partners VI, which was activated in September 2020. It follows several recent Aurora investments within the broader Industrial Technologies sector, including Pace, Spray-Tek, Cold Chain Technologies, and Inhance Technologies.

William Blair and Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisors to Universal Pure while Mayer Brown LLP served as legal advisor. Harris Williams served as financial advisor to Aurora and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP served as legal advisor. Twin Brook Capital Partners led the debt financing in support of the transaction.

Aurora invests in middle-market companies.

Universal Pure operates 20 HPP machines across a strategic facility network of locations in California, Connecticut, Georgia, Nebraska, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas.