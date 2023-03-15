Aurora Capital promotes Yung to principal

Prior to joining Aurora, Yung worked at Empyrean Capital Partners and Oak Hill Capital Partners

Aurora Capital Partners has promoted Bryant Yung to principal.

Yung joined Aurora in 2019.

Prior to joining Aurora, Yung worked at Empyrean Capital Partners and Oak Hill Capital Partners. He began his career in investment banking at UBS.

“Bryant has become a highly-valued and trusted teammate both internally at Aurora and at our portfolio companies,” said Matt Laycock, a a partner at Aurora, in a statement. “He has been an integral member of the Aurora investment team and we look forward to his continued contributions as we collectively execute Aurora’s strategy & operations program to drive value across our portfolio.”

Based in Los Angeles, Aurora Capital Partners invests in the middle market. Founded in 1991, it has $5 billion in assets under management.