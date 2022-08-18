Aurora sells VLS Environmental Solutions

Houlihan Lokey served as lead financial advisor, Robert W. Baird served as co-financial advisor to Aurora while Jefferies LLC served as financial advisor to I Squared

VLS has over 800 employees in 28 locations across the country

Aurora has over $4.5 billion in assets under management

Aurora Capital Partners has closed its sale of VLS Environmental Solutions, a provider of waste and specialty cleaning and repair services, The buyer is I Squared Capital. No financial terms were disclosed.

VLS operates two principal segments: non-hazardous industrial waste handling, treatment, and sustainable disposal, as well as rail and marine specialty cleaning and repair.

“It has been exciting to work alongside the VLS team and help transform the Company from a Southeast-focused provider to a leading ESG-focused environmental solutions platform with nationwide scale and a broad-based environmental services offering,” said Matthew Laycock, a partner at Aurora, in a statement. “VLS has grown tremendously since our partnership in 2017, including the completion of nine acquisitions to support our buy and build strategy, and there is significant runway to continue this strong performance across its business lines. We wish the Company, its management and its new partners continued success.”

Houlihan Lokey served as lead financial advisor, Robert W. Baird served as co-financial advisor, and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP served as legal advisor to Aurora Capital Partners. Jefferies LLC served as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to I Squared Capital.

Aurora Capital Partners is a Los Angeles-based private equity firm with over $4.5 billion in assets under management. Founded in 1991, the firm focuses principally on control investments in middle-market companies.

