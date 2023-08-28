Australis-backed Sekura acquires Mexican insurance broker AER

Based in Mexico City, Sekura is an insurance broker.

Sekura, which is backed by Australis Partners, has acquired Alternativas en Riesgos, a Mexico-based insurance broker. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Mexico City, Sekura is an insurance broker.

In addition to Australis, the deal was also financed by IFC, the private sector arm of the World Bank, and other minority partners, coupled with debt financing from Sekura’s existing bank syndicate.

AER’s founders Federico Valdés and Eduardo Valdés, will continue in the company’s executive leadership while retaining a relevant minority stake in the combined company.

Australis Partners acquired a majority stake in Sekura in December 2020.

Based in New York City, Australis manages equity funds in Latin America with a focus on Colombia, Chile, Mexico, and Peru.