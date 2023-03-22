Auxo buys manufacturer Saylor Technical Products

Saylor Technical Products, LLC will operate under the Precision Products Group platform and brand.

PPG is the parent company of Paramount Tube, Breyden Products and Euclid Medical Products

Auxo Investment Partners has acquired Grand Rapids, Ohio-based Saylor Technical Products, a maker of non-metallic, wire and hose protection. No financial terms were disclosed.

Saylor Technical Products, LLC will operate under the Precision Products Group platform and brand. PPG is the parent company of Paramount Tube, Breyden Products and Euclid Medical Products.

“We are always looking for partners who share our values and deliver exceptional customer experiences. Mike and his team at Saylor embody these principles, and we are excited to see how their manufacturing expertise and commitment to customer satisfaction will help PPG continue to thrive in the market,” said Auxo co-founder and Managing Partner Jeff Helminski, in a statement.

Advisors on the transaction included Miller Johnson PLC, Barnes & Thornburg LLP, BDO USA LLP, Marsh & McLennan, and Aon Plc.

Based in Michigan, Auxo Investment Partners invests in industrial, manufacturing and business-services companies.