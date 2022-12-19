Avista acquires dental learning provider Spear Education

- Avista Capital was founded in 2005
Avista Capital Partners has acquired Scottsdale, Arizona-based Spear Education, a dental education provider. No financial terms were disclosed.
On the deal, Avista Partner Sriram Venkatraman said in a statement, “Avista sees Spear as a compelling investment opportunity given its industry leadership, demonstrated growth potential and diversified business model. We look forward to leveraging our deep experience in the healthcare technology sector and dental end-market to help accelerate Spear’s growth trajectory.”
Wilkie Farr & Gallagher LLP acted as legal advisor to Avista while William Blair acted as financial advisor.
Founded in 2005, Avista Capital has invested over $8 billion in more than 40 growth-oriented healthcare businesses globally. The private equity firm is based in New York.