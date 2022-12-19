Avista acquires dental learning provider Spear Education

Wilkie Farr & Gallagher LLP acted as legal advisor to Avista while William Blair acted as financial advisor.

Avista Capital was founded in 2005

Avista Capital targets healthcare businesses

The private equity firm is based in New York

Avista Capital Partners has acquired Scottsdale, Arizona-based Spear Education, a dental education provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, Avista Partner Sriram Venkatraman said in a statement, “Avista sees Spear as a compelling investment opportunity given its industry leadership, demonstrated growth potential and diversified business model. We look forward to leveraging our deep experience in the healthcare technology sector and dental end-market to help accelerate Spear’s growth trajectory.”

