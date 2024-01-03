Avista-backed Cosette Pharmaceuticals acquires women’s sexual health brand Vyleesi

Cosette is a U.S.-based drug maker focused on women’s health, cardiology and dermatology

Cosette Pharmaceuticals Inc, which is backed by Avista Capital Partners, has acquired Vyleesi, a medication brand used to treat low sexual desire in women. The seller was Palatin Technologies Inc. No financial terms were disclosed.

“This acquisition highlights Cosette’s continued focus on improving women’s health, and our dedication to increasing awareness and education,” said Apurva Saraf, president and CEO of Cosette in a statement. “Our strong commercial capabilities, coupled with our commitment to partnering with the women’s health community will drive improved access to Vyleesi® for the millions of women who suffer from HSDD.”

Cosette is a U.S.-based drug maker focused on women’s health, cardiology and dermatology.

Based in New York City, Avista invests in the healthcare sector. The private equity firm was founded in 2005.