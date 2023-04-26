Avista-backed Probo Medical acquires ultrasound equipment services firm Ultra Select

Ultra Select was founded in 2009 and merged with Platinum Healthcare, LLC in 2022

Avista invests in healthcare businesses

Probo Medical, which is backed by Avista Capital Partners, has acquired Charleston, South Carolina-based Ultra Select Medical, a provider of sales, service, maintenance, repair and training for ultrasound equipment. No financial terms were disclosed.

Probo Medical is a provider of medical imaging equipment, parts, repair and service.

Ultra Select was founded in 2009 and merged with Platinum Healthcare, LLC in 2022.

“Ultra Select has long been regarded as one of the premier sales and service providers for ultrasound equipment and a great partner to OEMs,” said Michael Asmer, CEO of Probo Medical, in a statement. “We look forward to working with the team at Ultra Select to support their customers with the breadth and depth of Probo’s products, services and solutions.”

