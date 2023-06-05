Avista-backed Solmetex acquires dental bone graft products provider Impladent

Based in New York, Avista invests in healthcare businesses

Avista was founded in 2005

Solmetex, which is backed by Avista Capital Partners, has acquired New York-based Impladent Ltd, a provider of regenerative materials including bone grafts and resorbable membranes used in tooth extraction procedures. No financial terms were disclosed.

Solmetex is a provider of dental waterline products and modern dental isolation solutions.

On the deal, Andrew Valen Impladent’s president said in a statement, “We are eager to partner with Solmetex to help launch our next phase of growth and accelerate expansion into new markets with new products.”

“After nearly 40 years operating as a family company, we are confident that Solmetex is the right partner at the right time to take Impladent to the next level.”

