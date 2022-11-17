Avista Capital-backed Cosette Pharmaceuticals taps Hickey as brand sales and marketing VP

Hickey spent eight years in sales, product management and marketing roles at Endo

Cosette Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a New Jersey-based specialty pharmaceutical company, has named Kevin Hickey as vice president, brand sales and marketing.

Cosette is backed by Avista Capital Partners.

On the appointment, Apurva Saraf, president and CEO of Cosette Pharmaceuticals, said in a statement, “We are very excited to have Kevin Hickey join our team. His tremendous experience in strategy and execution of branded products will be instrumental as we integrate our eight cardio branded products through our transformative acquisition from Daiichi Sankyo and get ready for the imminent launches of several new products and lifecycle management strategies.”

Previously, Hickey was senior vice president for the U.S. commercial team for Acerus Pharma. Prior to Acerus, he worked for various pharma companies beginning with Endo where he spent 8 years in sales, product management, and marketing roles. His work background also includes roles at GE Healthcare, Syneos Health and Jazz Pharma.

