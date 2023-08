Axxes Capital launches new secondaries platform Axxes Direct, hires Bass as president

Bass co-founded BP Partners Management, LLC, a Los Angeles-based private equity and multi-family office investment firm

Axxes Capital has formed a new secondaries platform Axxes Direct and named Ari Bass to lead it.

As president, Bass and his team will work closely to source and structure direct private equity investments and co-investments, as well as opportunities in continuation vehicles anchored by private equity firms.

Axxes Direct will offer advisors co-investment opportunities in private assets.

“The private equity secondaries market has surpassed $100 billion over the past two years. With institutional investors rebalancing and GPs retaining prime assets, we predict even higher volumes next year,” said Axxes Capital Chairman and CEO Joseph DaGrosa, Jr in a statement. “Our aim is to revolutionize the alternatives asset management industry. Ari’s depth of knowledge, experience, and relationships makes him a perfect fit to lead Axxes Direct.”

Bass co-founded BP Partners Management, LLC, a Los Angeles-based private equity and multi-family office investment firm. Also, he’s a former partner at SPB Capital Partners, LP and has held positions at Chanin Capital Partners, Deloitte & Touche, and T. Rowe Price.

