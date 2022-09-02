Backcast taps Maloney as associate for investment team

Prior to joining Backcast in 2022, Maloney was a director in the corporate finance and restructuring group at FTI Consulting.

Backcast backs middle-market companies

Backcast has invested approximately $500 million since inception

Backcast was formed in 2016 by three former Blackstone colleagues

Backcast Partners Management has named Caelum Maloney as an associate on the investment team.

Prior to joining Backcast in 2022, Maloney was a director in the corporate finance and restructuring group at FTI Consulting. Maloney received a B.S. in Management from Boston College.

Mark Gudis, Managing Partner at Backcast, said in a statement: “Caelum brings nearly five years of experience working on complex lending transactions which will allow him to immediately contribute to the investment team. His strong business and financial analytics, thorough understanding of credit documentation, and diverse transaction experience will leverage and enhance our growing team. We look forward to significant contributions from Caelum.”

Backcast Partners, formed in 2016 by three former Blackstone colleagues, provides capital to both private-equity backed and privately held management-owned companies. The Backcast team has been supporting traditional middle market companies ($7.5 million to $50 million of EBITDA) for decades. Backcast Partners seeks to invest from $10 million to $50 million per transaction.

Backcast has invested approximately $500 million since inception and is currently raising its second fund. Backcast Partners operates out of offices in New York City, Millburn, New Jersey and Los Angeles.