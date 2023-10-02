Bain Capital agrees to invest $200m in Masan Group

Masan is also in discussion with other investors to upsize the investments to up to $500m

The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of 2023

The deal marks Boston-based Bain Capital’s first investment in Vietnam

Bain Capital has agreed to invest at least $200 million in Masan Group Corporation, a distributor of consumer goods, including in the food and beverage, financial services, telecommunications and value-add chemical processing industries.

The transaction will be an equity investment in the form of convertible dividend preference share to be issued at a price of VND 85,000 ($3.49) per share.

Masan is also in discussion with other investors to upsize the investments to up to $500 million, according to a release.

The proceeds from the transaction will be used to strengthen Masan’s financial position and de-lever its balance sheet, the release said.

Masan is Bain Capital’s first investment in Vietnam.

“Masan is one of the most trusted brands in Vietnam with significant reach to households with the ability to anticipate consumer tastes and build out an innovative product pipeline to meet those needs,” said Barnaby Lyons, a partner at Bain Capital. “We see a significant opportunity to invest behind Masan’s continued growth and first-class management team.”

The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

Masan will continue to explore other strategic alternatives for equity capital, including diluting its interest in non-core businesses, to bolster its liquidity profile and achieve a sustainable net debt to EBITDA ratio below 3.5x on a steady-state basis, the release added.

Masan is based in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Bain Capital is a private investment firm based in Boston.