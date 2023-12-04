Bain Capital-backed Harrington Process Solutions buys water and wastewater maintenance firm PumpMan

Chino, California-based Harrington Process Solutions is a distributor of industrial products for corrosive and high-purity applications in the U.S.

Harrington Process Solutions, which is backed by Bain Capital, has acquired PumpMan, a provider of onsite maintenance, repair, and replacement for all components in water and wastewater pumping systems. No financial terms were disclosed.

Chino, California-based Harrington Process Solutions is a distributor of industrial products for corrosive and high-purity applications in the U.S.

“Harrington has built an exceptional business on the strength of great technical expertise, a broad range of products, and a nationwide network led by the most passionate employees in the industry,” said Bob Graham, CEO of Harrington in a statement. “Adding a leading pump services competency to our family of products and services will bring beneficial synergies for our customers as we continue to strengthen our position in the water markets. We are tremendously excited to partner with PumpMan to add even greater value to our platform as we rapidly grow.”

PumpMan was founded in 2016.

Based in Boston, Bain Capital has about $180 billion of assets under management. The firm was founded in 1984.