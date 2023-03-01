Bain Capital-backed Rocket Software acquires enterprise software developer KRI

KRI was founded in 1988

Rocket Software, a a portfolio company of Bain Capital Private Equity, has acquired Illinois-based Key Resources Inc, a provider of mainframe security consulting services.

“Helping customers modernize their mainframe without disruption is our primary focus,” said Milan Shetti, president and CEO of Rocket Software, in a statement. “With the acquisition of KRI, we will extend the world-class security architectures that exist on the mainframe to cover data and workloads that live in other places, including the cloud. I look forward to welcoming the entire KRI team to the Rocket Software family.”

KRI was founded in 1988. KRI works with customers in the private and public sector, spanning several industries including healthcare, government, and financial services.

Based in Boston, Bain Capital was founded in 1984. Bain Capital targets a number of sectors that include retail, business service, consumer, financial service, healthcare and industrial sectors.