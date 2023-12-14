Bain Capital completes $5.3bn buyout of consulting services firm Guidehouse

Guidehouse CEO Scott McIntyre will continue to lead the company

Bain Capital has closed its previously announced buyout of Guidehouse, a McLean, Virginia-based provider of consulting and managed services to public sector and commercial clients, for $5.3 billion. The seller was Veritas Capital.

Guidehouse will continue to operate under its current management team, led by CEO Scott McIntyre.

“We are pleased to announce the successful close of this transaction,” said McIntyre in a statement. “We are grateful for the partnership we had with Veritas Capital, under whose ownership and guidance we were able to create Guidehouse and grow it nearly fivefold. We view the transaction as an endorsement of our business and Guidehouse’s track record of best-in-class client delivery capabilities, and we look forward to this next chapter of our evolution in partnership with Bain Capital.”

Baird served as financial advisor to Bain Capital while Guggenheim Securities LLC, Jefferies LLC, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC served as financial advisors to Guidehouse and Veritas.

Founded in 1984, Bain Capital is managing approximately $180 billion in total assets.

Veritas targets companies operating at the intersection of technology and government.