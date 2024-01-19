Bain Capital Credit raises over $1bn for mid-market credit fund

Bain Capital Credit provides financing solutions to businesses with EBITDA between $10 million and $150 million located in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific

Bain Capital Credit has closed its mid-market credit 2022 fund at over $1 billion.

MMC 22 will focus on backing middle-market businesses.

“MMC 22 builds on our more than 25-year history of investing in the middle market, which has enabled us to build deep expertise in investing across economic cycles and across a wide range of financing and capital solutions,” said Michael Ewald, a partner and global head of the private credit group in a statement. “As the high interest rate environment has constrained traditional senior lenders, we are seeing more opportunities for thoughtful, tenured lenders that can provide differentiated financing solutions.”

Bain Capital Credit provides financing solutions to businesses with EBITDA between $10 million and $150 million located in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Bain Capital Credit has approximately $45 billion in assets under management.

Bain Capital Credit invests across the credit spectrum and in credit-related strategies, including leveraged loans, high-yield bonds, structured products, private middle market loans and bespoke capital solutions.