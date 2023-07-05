Bain Capital Credit supports Audax’s investment in Congress Wealth Management

Congress has over $5 billion of assets under management

Bain Capital Credit has approximately $43 billion in assets under management

Bain Capital Credit invests across the credit spectrum and in credit-related strategies

Bain Capital Credit has provided a senior credit facility to back Audax Private Equity’s investment in Congress Wealth Management, a Boston-based provider of wealth management and investment advisory services to high-net-worth individuals and families in the U.S. No financial terms were disclosed.

Congress was founded in 2009.

“Congress is a high-quality RIA firm with a differentiated platform and unique value proposition, and we believe the business is well-positioned to capitalize on attractive growth opportunities in today’s diverse, fragmented wealth management market,” said June Huang, a director at Bain Capital Credit in a statement. “We appreciate the rapport we have built with the Audax team over the years and look forward to a successful continued partnership as we support their plans for Congress’ next chapter of growth and value creation.”

