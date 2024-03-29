PE Deals

Bain Capital forms insurance underwriter Emerald Bay Risk Solutions

Emerald Bay uses a blend of established competencies to deliver insurance services and long-term partnerships with a select group of managing general agents (MGAs) and reinsurance partners.

-

To view this content, you need to sign in.

Sign In

You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here

Register now to access this content and more for free.

Register Now

Share this