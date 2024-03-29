Bain Capital forms insurance underwriter Emerald Bay Risk Solutions

To view this content, you need to sign in.
You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here
Register now to access this content and more for free.
Emerald Bay uses a blend of established competencies to deliver insurance services and long-term partnerships with a select group of managing general agents (MGAs) and reinsurance partners.
You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here
Register now to access this content and more for free.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination