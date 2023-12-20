Bain Capital Insurance invests $200m in GuideOne to launch new insurance platform The Mutual Group

Chuck Chamness, former CEO of the National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies, has been named chairman of the new mutual platform while Tim Fleming will lead The Mutual Group as CEO

Bain Capital Insurance has invested $200 million in GuideOne Insurance to launch new insurance platform, The Mutual Group.

GuideOne is a mutual insurance carrier founded in 1947.

The Mutual Group will launch with approximately $800 million in annual premium serviced across 50,000 commercial policyholders by its over 400 employees, and is based in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Chuck Chamness, former CEO of the National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies, has been named chairman of the new mutual platform. Tim Fleming, senior vice pesident of core commercial lines at GuideOne, will lead The Mutual Group as CEO.

As part of the transaction, Bernie Hengesbaugh, CEO of GuideOne, will become chairman, and Ken Cadematori, CFO of GuideOne, will succeed him as president and CEO.

GuideOne will use the $200 million it received for becoming the inaugural member of The Mutual Group to strengthen its balance sheet and surplus position and to bolster its continued growth in support of policyholders.

“We are proud to continue our team’s history of developing innovative solutions for the mutual insurance industry,” said Matt Popoli, Global Head of Bain Capital Insurance. “We are thrilled to not only launch this new solutions platform, but also to bring a leading mutual insurer like GuideOne on as The Mutual Group’s first member as we further strengthen its path forward.”

The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2023.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to Bain Capital Insurance on the transaction. Foley & Lardner LLP served as legal advisor to GuideOne on the transaction.

Bain Capital Insurance is the insurance investing business of Bain Capital, which has approximately $180 billion under management across 23 offices on four continents.