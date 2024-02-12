Bain Capital Insurance to recap Ryze Claim Solutions

Following the transaction, Ryze will continue to operate under its current management team led by Executive Chairman Tony Grippa, and President Scott St. John.

Apogem Capital provided debt financing for the transaction

Bain Capital Insurance, Bain Capital's insurance investing unit, has agreed to recapitalize Ryze Claim Solutions, an Indiana-based claims management business. No financial terms were disclosed.

Following the transaction, Ryze will continue to operate under its current management team led by Executive Chairman Tony Grippa, and President Scott St. John.

“As the frequency and severity of weather events persist, insurance carriers and MGAs will seek out highly experienced service partners that allow them to more effectively address the operational and logistical challenges associated with an increasingly complex claims environment,” said Matt Popoli, global head of Bain Capital Insurance in a statement. “The breadth of Ryze’s service offerings coupled with its demonstrated track record of creating purpose-built solutions in collaboration with insurers positions the company to excel in this evolving market.”

Debt financing for the transaction is being provided by Apogem Capital.

Bain Capital Insurance was advised by Kirkland & Ellis and Waller Helms. Ryze was advised by McDermott, Will & Emery, and Dowling Hales.

Ryze was founded in 2014.

Bain Capital has approximately $180 billion under management across 23 offices on four continents.