Bain Capital Real Estate and Cherry Tree Capital form real estate JV

Bain Capital Real Estate and Cherry Tree Capital Partners have formed BCT Development, a joint venture focused on developing rental townhome communities throughout Southern California. The JV will seek to invest several hundred million dollars of gross capital over the next several years.

BCT Development will initially focus on acquiring, entitling, and developing land in Southern California’s suburban markets. Chris Marsh and Tim Stanley will lead the new BCT Development venture.

“Our multifamily strategy is closely aligned with our thematic investment approach. In a supply constrained market with growing consumer demand, we believe there is a significant opportunity to develop premier townhome communities for the high concentration of households in Southern California that have been priced out of homeownership,” said Martha Kelley, a managing director at Bain Capital Real Estate in a statement. “We look forward to a successful partnership with the Cherry Tree Capital Partners team and leveraging the combination of our deep industry expertise to provide renters with high-quality, affordable housing options.”

Jones Lang Lasalle advised the joint venture with capital placement services.

Bain Capital Real Estate was formed in 2018.

Founded in 2021, Cherry Tree Capital Partners is focused on multifamily real estate across key markets in the United States.