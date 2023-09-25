Bain Capital, TA Associates and Vista among PE firms buying and selling legal tech companies

Good morning, Hubsters.

It’s a quiet morning, with many people observing Yom Kippur.

At PE Hub, we’re featuring an in-depth look at the modernization of an old industry, the legal profession.

Bain Capital, TA Associates and Vista Equity Partners are among the firms buying and selling legal tech companies.

On a related note, Serent Capital-backed Actionstep announced a legal tech deal earlier this morning.

We’re also taking a close look at a recent investment from Chicago’s GTCR.

Legal eagles

The legal sector is widely perceived as a slow adopter of technology, writes PE Hub’s Obey Martin Manayiti.

From old solutions such as WordPerfect, memory typewriters, manually logging in billing hours and a host of others that dominated the legal industry for years, the sector is ripe for cutting-edge technologies.

The new legal tech tools are a mixture of cloud-based supported services, enterprise software and elements of artificial intelligence. And it’s a sector that many private equity firms are keen to get a slice of.

“Lawyers have historically been slow to adopt new technologies, and when they do choose to adopt, they remain risk-averse and focused on security and compliance,” John Ivey, managing director, technology, at William Blair, told Obey.

But over the past couple years, Ivey said there has been a paradigm shift. “Once lawyers became convinced that multi-tenant environments were arguably as safe as their legacy on-premises deployments, they quickly realized the benefits and convenience of using a cloud-native solution and shifted their purchasing decisions accordingly,” he said.

Private equity firms are seizing the opportunities to invest in legal tech. Some of the firms buying and selling in the sector include Bain Capital, TA Associates, K1 Investment Management, Renovus Capital Partners and Vista Equity Partners.

Law firms are changing their business models from running the business with a cash flow orientation to enterprise value orientation, said Lee Minkoff, principal at Renovus Capital Partners. “That is leading firms to invest more in their technology to differentiate, improve their infrastructure, and do a better job of retaining clients and employees,” he said.

Artificial Intelligence has emerged as one of the most sought-after services in the market. According to Minkoff, a lot of the generative AI tools right now are plug-ins embedded with enterprise software, and these services assist lawyers focused on extracting metadata from a large portfolio of contracts (parties, governing laws and effective dates, for example).

These AI tools also assist with contract X-ray, which is a comparison of contract portfolios to legal department playbooks to determine areas and extent of deviation, Minkoff said.

“AI has the potential to be a disruptor to the legal industry because the underlying data is in a form that can be utilized by AI technologies (legal documents generated from precedents and voluminous statutes and cases),” explained,” Matthew Danzig, managing director in Lazard’s San Francisco office, who focuses on M&A transactions for fintech and legal tech companies. “The market has already seen private equity firms acquiring or building AI capabilities on top of legal tech businesses. PE firms are doing a lot of diligence before making an investment to understand the risk and potential of AI disruption.”

This just in

In a sign of all the deal activity in the legal sector, earlier this morning, Actionstep, a practice management software provider for midsize law firms, announced the acquisition of Toronto-based legal accounting software company Soluno, from professional services payments company AffiniPay.

The deal follows Actionstep’s acquisition of Australian legal practice management software companies FilePro earlier in September, and LawMaster in 2022.

Since Serent invested Actionstep in 2020, the company has nearly tripled its headcount through organic growth and acquisition, according to the company.

Banking on

Moving onto the banking industry …

The recent failures of Silicon Valley Bank, First Republic Bank and Signature Bank have highlighted the importance of balance sheet and cash management services, like those provided by R&T Deposit Solutions.

To that end, in August, Chicago-based private equity firm GTCR took a 50 percent stake in R&T. The remaining 50 percent of the New York-based company is owned by existing shareholders, which include Estancia Capital Partners and R&T’s founding team and employees.

To find out how R&T fits into GTCR’s investment strategy, what it has in common with the firm’s past investments and what else GTCR has backed lately, PE Hub’s Rafael Canton spoke with Mike Hollander, a managing director at the firm.

R&T provides deposit and liquidity offerings to financial intermediaries, utilizing tech-enabled services to help banks, credit unions, broker-dealers, trust companies and wealth managers meet cash sweep, deposit funding and securities-based lending needs.

“GTCR has a long history of investing in network-based businesses,” Hollander said. “They’ve generally been very successful deals for us.”

This history spans all the way back to 2005, when GTCR acquired provider of risk and asset management data and SaaS company Solera.

“One of the hallmarks about networks is the liquidity of the network,” Hollander adds. “That creates substantial barriers to new entrants and creates a strong defensibility around the business model that we find very important.”

I’ll sign off on that note.

As always, you can reach me at mk.flynn@pei.group.

PE Hub Europe’s Craig McGlashan will be back with more tomorrow.

All the best,

MK