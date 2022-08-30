Bain Capital to acquire life science microscopes maker Evident

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023.

Bain Capital Private Equity has agreed to acquire Massachusetts-based Evident, a maker of microscopes for life science and industrial applications as well as videoscopes for remote visual inspection and non-destructive test equipment. No financial terms were disclosed.

Evident is a subsidiary of Olympus Corporation that operates its scientific solutions business.

Yuji Sugimoto, a managing director of Bain Capital in Japan, said in a statement, “We are excited to partner with Evident’s management team and help realize their ambition to grow their digital products and solutions, workflow integration and automation businesses. We will fully commit Bain Capital’s global resources and our team’s accumulated experience to assist Evident to realize these attractive growth opportunities and to create value for all stakeholders.”

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023.

Bain Capital Private Equity was founded in 1984. Currrently, Bain Capital is managing approximately $160 billion in total assets.