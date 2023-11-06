Bain Capital to buy Guidehouse from Veritas for $5.3bn; Audax files countersuit against HIG over Mobileum

The gloves are off as Audax accuses HIG of mismanagement of Mobileum after HIG accused Audax of fraud.

Good morning, Hubsters. MK Flynn here with the Wire.

Finally, a deal worthy of the Merger Monday moniker.

Bain Capital is buying consulting services provider Guidehouse from Veritas Capital for $5.3 billion.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, there’s an update on the nasty legal battle between Audax and HIG over their co-investment in Mobileum.

And we’re continuing to see sports-related deals.

Let’s start with the Big Deal.

Differentiated model

Bain Capital Private Equity has agreed to buy Guidehouse, a global provider of consulting services, from Veritas Capital for $5.3 billion.

Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Guidehouse will continue to operate under its current management team, led by CEO Scott McIntyre. The company has over 17,000 professionals spread across more than 55 locations and offers a wide range of management, technology, and risk consulting, as well as digital services and business process outsourcing.

“Guidehouse has established a clear leadership position in its space using a differentiated model built on collaboration, expertise, and great execution,” said Joe Robbins, a partner at Bain Capital. “We are excited to partner with Scott and his proven management team to continue growing organically and inorganically in an industry with strong, long-term fundamental tailwinds.”

Small ball

The year of the add-on continues, and today is no exception. Here’s a quick look at one of the deals just announced:

PE-backed sports deals are having their day in the sun this year. PE Hub has reported on a lot of them.

Now, Underdog & Company, which is backed by NewSpring Holdings, has acquired Altius Sports Partners, an advisor to collegiate athletics departments.

We expect to see many more sports-related deals, especially as the NFL is considering loosening ownership rules.

For ongoing coverage of deals throughout the day, check out PE Hub’s News in Brief, written by Iris Dorbian and Irien Joseph.

Now for the drama.

Who’s to blame?

As PE Hub predicted, Audax Private Equity has countersued HIG Capital over Mobileum.

While it might be tempting to regard this as an isolated incident, I can’t help thinking that the challenges of today’s dealmaking market may be wearing on everyone’s nerves, and perhaps this is just the beginning of a new era of competition in private equity.

To remind readers, back in 2022, HIG bought the majority stake in Mobileum, a Cupertino, California provider of telecom analytics software, from Audax, with the latter remaining a minority stakeholder.

But on October 24, in a move that Audax reps told me was a “complete surprise,” HIG filed a complaint saying that Mobileum’s valuation of $915 million at the time of the deal was “grossly inflated” by $250 million. HIG is accusing Adaux of “brazen, massive, systemic fraud” and seeking $250 million plus punitive damages.

On November 1, Audax filed its countersuit, although the filing was under seal until late in the afternoon on Friday, November 3.

The complaint from Audax states:

H.I.G. Capital bought a majority stake in a software and services company called Mobileum from an entity affiliated with Audax Management Company, LLC. Through its mismanagement, H.I.G. promptly ran what was a high-performing business into the ground. Instead of taking responsibility for its mistakes and working to fix them, H.I.G. sought to shift the blame to Audax for the results of H.I.G.’s own incompetence. To that end, in bad faith, H.I.G. conducted a sham internal investigation of Mobileum’s revenue recognition practices, with a predetermined outcome falsely claiming that Audax fraudulently induced H.I.G. into investing in Mobileum. That accusation is completely untrue and without any basis in fact. Worse still, H.I.G. chose to publicly disclose its fabricated conclusions in a baseless lawsuit it filed against Audax, captioned Matrix Parent, Inc. v. Audax Management Co., Case No. N23C-10-212 MAA CCLD (Del. Super.). Through its misconduct, H.I.G. breached the parties’ Limited Partnership Agreement in numerous respects and breached the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing. In doing so, H.I.G. destroyed the value of the $100 million investment Plaintiff retained in Mobileum.

This lawsuit seeks declaratory, injunctive, and monetary relief for H.I.G.’s wrongful actions.

Audax declined to comment beyond the complaint.

A spokesperson for HIG shared this response with PE Hub:

This baseless lawsuit is a desperate attempt to distract from a brazen, coordinated fraud to misstate the financials and inflate the value of the 2022 transaction. The fraud allegations that led to the formation of the Special Committee were raised by a long-time Mobileum employee and implicated Audax, making it inappropriate for Audax to sit on the Special Committee investigating the matter. Despite the damage done by Audax and its agents at Mobileum, H.I.G. Capital has made numerous positive changes and the fundamentals of the business remain sound, with new leadership and management focused on best serving customers.

As I’ve said before, this type of action is rare in the world of private equity, where firms have a symbiotic relationship, depending on each other for buying and selling and coinvesting.

In this new era of high interest rates, slow dealmaking and gaps between buyer and seller expectations, I’m wondering if this public argument between two well-known PE firms is a sign of things to come?

Do you think we’ll see more lawsuits involving PE deals? I’d love to hear your thoughts. Email me at mk.flynn@pei.group.

That’s all for today. Obey Martin Manayiti will write to you tomorrow, as Craig McGlashan takes some well-deserved time off.

Cheers,

MK