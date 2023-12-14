Bain closes $5.3bn Guidehouse deal; DC Advisory tips busy Q1; Vestar’s foodservice exit in focus

Morning Hubsters, Craig McGlashan here with the Thursday Wire.

Plenty going on this morning so let’s dive right in.

First up, Bain Capital has closed its $5.3 billion buyout of consulting and managed services provider from Veritas Capital.

Next, the first quarter of 2024 should be the busiest in dealmaking for 18 months, according to a new report from DC Advisory.

We then have a deep dive into Vestar’s exit from foodservice business Edward Don & Co as Obey Martin Manayiti talks to Nikhil Bhat, a managing director and co-head of investments at the firm.

Michael Schoeck then has a rundown of some of the biggest renewable energy deals this year, before we finish with a look at some more of the day’s deals.

Big close

Bain Capital has closed its buyout of Guidehouse, a McLean, Virginia-based provider of consulting and managed services to public sector and commercial clients, for $5.3 billion.

The seller was Veritas Capital.

During Veritas’ ownership, the company grew fivefold, according to a statement. On top of its McLean, Virginia headquarters, the company has over 55 offices worldwide and employs 17,000 staff.

The management consulting sector as a whole has been growing rapidly since the early 2010s. US management consulting services exports hit $68.5 billion in 2020, according to the US International Trade Administration, for instance. That was more than double the $33 billion tallied in 2010.

The deal was first announced in November.

Liftoff

DC Advisory has delivered a bit of pre-Christmas cheer for dealmakers, with the investment bank predicting that the first quarter of 2024 will be the busiest in M&A for 18 months.

The bank’s Global M&A Outlook 2024 (which is subtitled ‘The Power of the Stirring Bear’ and full of bear analogies that I don’t have time to cover here) says that there are early signs of an improvement in mood, adding that “there has been a marked increase in the number of transactions that are beginning to ‘test the market’. Confidence remains in short supply but the desire to transact is palpable.”

A lot of the activity in Q1 will come from delayed deals from 2023, which once they come will increase confidence, the bank added. But there could still be a bit of lag before dealmaking really picks up, with long lead times meaning launch dates for new processes will likely be in September.

The US outlook looks particularly rosy, thanks to the country being at the forefront of entrepreneurial innovation, having the deepest capital stores and enjoying strong economic growth. Despite 2024 being an election year, “US businesses will thrive and demonstrate a faster paced return to reasonable levels of M&A activity by mid-2024,” said DC Advisory.

Serving up

It’s lunchtime here in London so my stomach was grumbling reading Obey Martin Manayiti’s interview with Nikhil Bhat, a managing director and co-head of investments at Vestar, about how his firm grew foodservice business Edward Don & Co during the pandemic and then sold it to Sysco.

Check out the full interview for details on all of that, but I wanted to highlight one section – that Vestar isn’t done in this sector yet.

Are you planning to invest in this sector again?

We plan to continue to be active in both food service and route-based services. The secular trends and value creation levers that initially attracted us to Don continue to be relevant today, and given Vestar’s deep sector experience, we believe we can be value-added partners to companies and management teams in both of these markets.

To that end, in October, Vestar announced an investment in Tech24, a leading commercial foodservice equipment repair and maintenance provider. Though it’s a very different business, the value creation thesis shares many similarities to what made the Don investment so successful.

Vestar also has an existing investment in Roland Foods, a leading specialty foods importer. So, while we’re unlikely to find another foodservice equipment and supplies distributor that stacks up to the high bar set by Don, we’re certainly planning to leverage the experience and learnings from this investment as we pursue new opportunities in adjacent spaces.

Renewed interest

Also fresh on the Hub this morning is Michael Schoeck’s rundown of some of the biggest renewable energy deals this year. Apollo, ArcLight, Blackstone, Brookfield, EnCap and other investors all feature.

“There’s been a shuffling of assets in the public utility market as regulated utilities have been pulling back from power,” Jake Erhard, partner and head of ESG for Boston-based ArcLight Capital, told Michael.

These big renewable energy deals have been a big feature of activity over in Europe too. This week, PE Hub Europe covered Bain Capital agreeing a controlling stake in Eleda, a Swedish infrastructure projects and service provider, from Altor Equity Partners, which is retaining a minority stake. The deal valued Eleda at about €1.5 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

Two for Thoma

It’s been a busy day for Thoma Bravo.

The software-focused private equity firm has agreed to make an investment in BlueMatrix, a content creation and distribution platform for investment research providers based in Durham, North Carolina.

Meanwhile over on PE Hub Europe, we covered this morning the firm taking a majority stake in Hypergene, a Swedish software-as-a-service company for planning and performance management, from Monterro and other minority shareholders.

OK that’s a wrap for me. Obey Martin Manayiti will be online tomorrow to take you through to the weekend.

Cheers,

Craig