Bain & Co report finds ‘green shoots’ of recovery for private equity dealmaking

Conditions “appear to be shifting in favor of hitting the go button,” according to Bain & Co’s Global Private Equity Report 2024, released today. Dealmaking in the first quarter so far has backed up those findings, partner Alexander De Mol told affiliate title PE Hub Europe.

The private equity consultancy found that while deal value, exit value and fundraising dropped overall in 2023, stabilising interest rates, record dry powder – $1.2 trillion in buyout funds alone, 26 percent of which was at least four years old – and “nearly half of all global buyout companies” having been held for at least four years meant that conditions for deals were improving.

“We talked in the report a little bit about green shoots of optimism,” said De Mol. “We started to see that in the back half of last year and that’s definitely playing out as well in the first quarter. We see a lot more processes being started. We see deals being done.”

A sign of optimism was more large deals crossing the line, such as Cinven agreeing last week to take a majority stake in fund administrator Alter Domus at an enterprise value of €4.9 billion, said De Mol. Alter Domus’s shareholders, including fellow private equity firm Permira, will sell around half their shares to Cinven and retain a significant investment.

‘Hamstrung’

The report was more pessimistic on exits, however. Exit value was down by 44 percent in 2023, with private equity “hamstrung” by mixed signals of rocketing interest rates and an expected recession that never came. The “sheer velocity” of the interest rate shock and its impact on value drove a wedge between buyers and sellers – one that remains, according to De Mol.

“Part of the reason why valuations haven’t really come down is because the deals that are still happening are high quality”, so completed deals are at the valuations of a few years ago.

That also means private equity is sitting on a mountainous backlog. Buyout portfolios have $3.2 trillion of unrealised value represented by the 28,000 unsold companies in their portfolios globally, more than 40 percent of which are at least four years old.

“How do you really work those assets? How do you optimize them for an exit?” said De Mol.

The report added: “Barring a sharper-than-anticipated drop in rates, sellers will continue to face high hurdles to unloading companies to strategic buyers, other sponsors, or the public markets.”

While corporate buyers might get more active if rates stabilize and the economic outlook improves, Bain & Co’s research suggested, “company executives also indicate that they plan to be significantly more selective about the assets they purchase, focusing on scale deals to accomplish consolidation objectives before returning to scope-oriented capability investing to drive growth.

“That suggests any recovery in strategic exits will be tentative.”

Time will tell

But 2024 has had a “positive” start for exits, said De Mol. “We see a lot of exit processes that are live but they’re not concluded yet, so the next month we will see if there is going to be a good environment around exits or not. There’s definitely an appetite to exit.”

IPO activity has also ticked up this year, including a strong listing and follow-on performance by Triton Partners’ drive product manufacturer Renk Group, while CVC Capital Partners is preparing an IPO of its premium beauty business Douglas Group and KKR’s co-chief executive Scott Nuttall told attendees at PEI Group’s NEXUS 2024 conference that the IPO market is “trying to open up.”

Bain & Co’s report also noted that the IPO exit channel grew to $11.8 billion last year from $6.9 billion in 2022, but that it still made up just 3 percent of total exit volume and was unlikely to “provide consequential relief for an industry struggling to generate higher distributed to paid-in capital”.

De Mol added: “IPO markets are slightly better, but not great yet.”

Choices

If exits remain challenging, GPs will instead need to focus on boosting DPI in the near term by deciding which assets to sell and then find ways to boost EBITDA in the companies they hold, the report said.

On the former, De Mol said that many private equity firms now have an exit committee to think about ownership and which assets to hold or exit.

“Management of the portfolio has become a much bigger topic,” he said. “There’s more variability around quicker exits or longer holds, as well as with different structures. There’s so much more pressure from the limited partner community around cash return. You have to be a lot more thoughtful about exiting some businesses slightly earlier than you’d love to, or sometimes saying… we don’t see that much more value creation. It might not be a great exit, but exiting is better than holding on to it for another one or two or three years.”

Secondaries will also be a solution for raising liquidity – a market on which De Mol said Bain & Co was “quite bullish.”

On boosting EBITDA, Bain & Co said that “for years” it had talked about private equity relying too heavily on rising multiples and revenue gains for returns, while margin improvement had contributed “practically nothing” – an approach that no longer works amid rising rates.

“The portfolio companies that will stand out in this difficult market are those that have used every means possible to boost EBITDA efficiently and can demonstrate to the next owner that there’s money left on the table,” the report said.

“We’ll see more funds sharpening their toolkit around creating businesses that deliver fundamental, profitable long-term growth,” added De Mol.