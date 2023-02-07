Banneker-backed Texada Software merges with equipment dealer software firm Uptake Dealer

Based in Kitchener, Ontario and Santa Monica, California, Texada Software is a provider of SaaS rental and mobile applications for the equipment industry.

Texada Software, a portfolio company of Banneker Partners, has merged with Ontario-based Update Dealer, an equipment dealer software subsidiary of Uptake Technologies. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Kitchener, Ontario and Santa Monica, California, Texada Software is a provider of SaaS rental and mobile applications for the equipment industry. The newly combined company will operate under the Texada Software name.

“Expanding the Texada platform with Uptake Dealer’s modern cloud solutions will help customers to grow revenue, improve customer satisfaction, and increase efficiencies,” said Hugh Kirkpatrick, a principal at Banneker Partners, in a statement. “It’s a privilege to support Matt and the Texada team, and to welcome Jordan Hodges, Linda Nikkel, Moacir Mendonca, and the rest of the Uptake Dealer team on this journey to transform and digitize the equipment industry.”

The acquisition is effective immediately. GrowthPoint Technology Partners acted as financial advisor to Uptake Technologies on the deal.

Banneker Partners invests in enterprise software businesses.