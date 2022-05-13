Bansk Group buys two haircare brands; GTCR invests in PathGroup Holdings

Bansk is targeting up to $1 billion for its debut fund.

Morning Hubsters!

This is Chris, on the Wire this morning.

Just a quick note of thanks to everyone who has sent in ideas about interesting first-time funds. We have a lot to choose from – seems new firm and fund launch activity is continuing unabated, despite the uncertainty in the markets. (That’s my anecdotal view, anyway).

We’ll have a robust list of mostly first-timers, and some emerging managers, to publish on June 1.

On to the Wire …

Hair: Bansk Group is a firm that has hit our radar more recently, as it’s one of our first-timers that will be looking to raise its debut fund. This week, the firm, led by senior partners including Bart Becht, former chairman of JAB Holding, recently closed on two haircare brands, amika and Eva NYC.

Bansk partner Chris Kelly told PE Hub reporter Obey Martin Manayiti that the firm plans to expand the companies’ physical footprint and scale of their ecommerce businesses. The two brands will continue to operate independently post-deal under their respective presidents, Chelsea Riggs and Jane Moran, Kelly said.

Even though the deal comes at a period of elevated inflation in the US that may affect consumer spending, the Bansk Group partner said the firm is confident that strong organic demand for amika and Eva NYC products will help weather any instability.

“We are cognizant of what’s happening in the world,” Kelly said. “We are watching the inflation impact on the consumer and the consumer spending power as well as the global instability and how that impacts the supply chains.”

Read more here on PE Hub.

Bansk, meanwhile, is targeting up to $1 billion for its debut fund, which has held a first close, Buyouts previously reported. The firm partners with brands across four categories: household products, beauty and personal care, consumer health and food and beverage.

Lab: GTCR made a majority investment in PathGroup Holdings, an independent laboratory, alongside founder and CEO Ben Davis and company management. Pritzker Private Capital and Vesey Street Capital Partners will retain minority stakes. Read more here on PE Hub.

Listed: Brookfield Asset Management will separate and list 25 percent of the stake in its asset management unit, according to a Reuters report. Brookfield will initially hold a 75 percent stake in the new entity, with the rest distributed to shareholders by year end.

Read more here.

That’s it for me! Have a great weekend. Hit me up with tips n’ gossip, feedback or just to chat at cwitkowsky@buyoutsinsider.com or find me on LinkedIn.