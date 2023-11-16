Banyan Capital Partners scoops up Second Nature Designs

Second Nature Designs is a Hamilton, Ontario-based manufacturer and distributor of home décor and gifting products.

Banyan Capital Partners has acquired Second Nature Designs, a Hamilton, Ontario-based manufacturer and distributor of home décor and gifting products.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed. Steve Koning, Second Nature’s founder and president, along with the rest of the management team, will retain a minority ownership in the company.

Second Nature imports dried florals and other naturally and sustainably sourced botanicals used in design bouquets, bowl filler collections and other home décor products. It services big box stores, grocery banners, wholesalers and independent home retailers across Canada and the US.

Second Nature is Banyan’s second platform investment via Banyan Committed Capital, an investment vehicle launched in December 2021.

“Since founding Second Nature in 1994, Steve and his team have built a remarkable business centered on delivering exceptional products and service to customers. This investment allows Banyan to partner with an impressive team to embark on the next chapter of growth for the business,” said Simon Gélinas, managing director and partner at Banyan, in a statement.

Based in Toronto, Banyan Capital Partners is a mid-market private equity firm affiliated with Canadian asset manager Connor, Clark & Lunn Financial Group.