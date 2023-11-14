Banyan Capital’s Purity Life acquires Indigo Natural Foods

Based in Acton, Ontario, Purity Life is a distributor of natural health products

The acquisition will broaden the company’s distribution network and enhances its portfolio with numerous new brands

Purity Life Health Products, a portfolio company of Banyan Capital Partners, has acquired Indigo Natural Foods, a Toronto-based distributor of natural health products. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Acton, Ontario, Purity Life is a distributor of natural health products, including dietary supplements, vitamins, natural body care, sustainable household goods and natural health food products.

The acquisition builds on Purity Life’s strategy of growing both organically and through acquisitions, according to a statement. It will broaden the company’s distribution network and enhances its portfolio with numerous new brands,

Melissa Schlegel will join Purity Life to continue to support Toronto retail customers, while Emily Douglas will join to help oversee integration of the business, according to a LinkedIn post.

Banyan Capital Partners, with management, acquired Purity Life from SunOpta in 2012 through a non-core asset sale.

Based in Toronto, Banyan is a mid-market private equity firm affiliated with Canadian asset manager Connor, Clark & Lunn Financial Group.