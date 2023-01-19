Bausch + Lomb affiliate bags KKR-backed AcuFocus

AcuFocus is an Irvine, California-based ophthalmic medical device company

It has produced the IC-8 Apthera intraocular lens, which was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration last year

KKR has backed the company since 2016

A subsidiary of Bausch + Lomb has acquired AcuFocus, following a merger transaction with the parent company of AcuFocus. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

AcuFocus, backed by US private equity giant KKR since 2016, is an Irvine, California-based ophthalmic medical device company.

AcuFocus has produced the IC-8 Apthera intraocular lens (IOL), which was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration last year IOL received CE mark in 2015 and is available in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and select markets across Europe.

Bausch + Lomb, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is a provider of eye care products with over 12,000 employees. It has offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

“Cataracts are the largest contributor to global blindness in adults aged 50 years and older, with more than 15 million individuals, or approximately 45 percent of the more than 33 million cases of global blindness. We believe that the IC-8 Apthera EDOF IOL will bolster our surgical portfolio by enhancing our IOL offerings, which is a strategic area of focus for Bausch + Lomb,” said Joseph C. Papa, CEO, Bausch + Lomb, in a statement. “We will continue to focus on areas of unmet medical need that we believe will help drive long-term growth in our core segments, and importantly, help us achieve our mission of helping people see better to live better.”

Further, the financial advisor to AcuFocus in this transaction was BofA Securities. The legal advisors to Bausch + Lomb, and AcuFocus were Norton Rose Fulbright, and Latham & Watkins, respectively.

The New York-headquartered KKR is a global investment firm that manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds.