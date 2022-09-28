Baymark and HCAP invest in DFW Neuropathy

DFW Neuropathy has four locations in the Dallas­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­–Fort Worth metroplex.

Baymark Partners and HCAP Partners have made an investment in Texas-based DFW Neuropathy, a neuropathy treatment company. No financial terms were disclosed.

DFW Neuropathy has four locations in the Dallas­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­–Fort Worth metroplex.

“DFW Neuropathy’s superior reputation and strong patient outcomes have made it a regional destination for neuropathy treatments,” said Frank Mora, a senior partner at HCAP Partners, in a statement. “With this investment and the added strategic expertise and strong track record of the Baymark Partners team, DFW Neuropathy is poised for significant growth. We are pleased to support the company in its next phase.”

HCAP Partners was founded in 2000 and is a provider of mezzanine debt and private equity for underserved, lower-middle market companies throughout California and the Western United States. The firm seeks to invest $3 million to $25 million in established businesses generating between $10 million and $100 million in revenues in the healthcare, software, services, and manufacturing industries.

Baymark Partners invests in middle market service businesses.

DFW Neuropathy was founded in 2010.