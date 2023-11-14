BC Partners talks about PetSmart and co-investing with Apollo; Apax Digital Funds backs Petvisor

Apax Digital Funds leads investment of more than $100 million in Petvisor.

First up: People are spending more money on cats, dogs, birds and fish than ever before, as pets have become members of the family. PE firms are capitalizing on pet popularity, as we see in a couple of items today.

Earlier this morning, Apax Digital Funds announced that it has invested more than $100 million in Petvisor, a veterinary and pet services client engagement software provider.

And at 12:00 pm ET, PE Hub editor-in-chief MK Flynn will host a complimentary webinar with BC Partners' Michael Chang about the firm's long investment in PetSmart. Earlier this year, BC brought in Apollo to co-invest in PetSmart, which BC has owned since 2015. It's one example of how firms are getting creative in a challenging exit environment.

Switching sectors, I wrote a Deep Dive on a deal in the pharmaceutical industry. I focused on Nordic Capital’s majority investment in IntegriChain, a data and technology provider, targeting “middlemen” who gobble billions of dollars from elevated drug pricing.

I also want to call your attention to RTC Partners’ announcement yesterday that it has invested in four marketing and sales services firms, to tap on the growing need for brand management. PE Hub has seen a flurry of marketing and advertising deals this year.

Pet lovers

Apax Digital Funds has invested more than $100 million in Petvisor, a veterinary and pet services client engagement software provider, alongside other backers that include Frontier Growth, PeakSpan Capital, and Petvisor’s management team.

As part of the transaction, Apax Digital’s Mia Hegazy and Dave Evans will join the Petvisor board of directors.

“We believe in Petvisor’s mission to transform pet care through innovative technology,” said Mia Hegazy, a principal of Apax Digital in a statement.

“Having deeply explored the vet software ecosystem, we were impressed by Petvisor’s commitment to improving the veterinarian-client relationship through integrated, best-of-breed solutions, and our market research confirmed that Petvisor’s technological offering is the definitive leader in the space,” added Hegazy.

Petvisor is the parent company of a family of brands that includes PetDesk, Vetstoria, WhiskerCloud, Kontak, and Groomer.io.

PE Hub’s Rafael Canton recently rounded up a handful of PE deals leveraging our love of pets and featuring investments from A&M Capital Partners, Blue Point Capital and others.

BC Partners' Michael Chang discussed today's challenging exit environment and how the firm brought in Apollo to co-invest in PetSmart, which BC has owned since 2015.

The webinar is complimentary. Click here to register.

Pharma data revolution

The pharmaceutical industry has been a “laggard” when it comes to adopting technology, said Daniel Berglund, Nordic Capital’s co-head of healthcare and the head of the Stockholm-based private equity firm’s US team.

Taking advantage of the industry’s need to catch up, Nordic announced earlier this month it is acquiring a majority stake in IntegriChain, a Philadelphia-based provider of technology, data, consulting and outsourcing services for the life sciences industry, from Accel-KKR, which first invested in IntegriChain in 2016.

IntergriChain has “enabling technology and data” that helps deliver drugs at the lowest rate to the consumer, Berglund said.

With this investment, Berglund said the purpose is to take down middlemen who earns billions of dollars from high drug costs. Total drug expenditure in the US ranges around $500 billion per year, he said.

“Half of all the cost that people are paying doesn’t go to the pharma company; it goes to paying middlemen who are taking profits in the system. That is what we are targeting,” Berglund told me. “We are going after the middleman.”

Companies in the middle include pharmacy benefit managers and other distributors.

“Everyone is taking a cut on that, and that is driving a lot of cost for the US consumer,” he said.

Brand management

RTC Partners yesterday scooped up four North America-based marketing and sales services firms – fama PR, Intelisent, MarketBridge, and Quarry, to tap the growing need for brand management in the corporate world.

“We are solving a significant gap in the marketplace,” said Tony Brindisi, RTC Partners managing partner, in the deal announcement. “Many growth executives are struggling to align their go-to-market plans and operating models to support rapidly changing business objectives. They need both strategic guidance and expertise in operational execution to deliver results. Most marketing firms offer one or the other – but typically not both.”

With the proliferation of social media and 24/7 news cycles, brand management has never been more important. So it’s no surprise that PE Hub has seen dozens of PE-backed deals in the sector this year.

Back in April, I rounded up six PE-backed deals in digital marketing. And then in September, Rafael followed up with another six deals in marketing and advertising.

