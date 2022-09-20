BCI takes minority stake in residential services franchising platform Authority Brands

Apax Partners will retain its majority stake in Authority Brands.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp has acquired a significant minority stake in Authority Brands, a Columbia, Maryland-based residential services franchising platform. Apax Partners will retain its majority stake in Authority Brands. No financial terms were disclosed.

Authority Brands’ companies include home service franchisors, such as America’s Swimming Pool Company, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, The Cleaning Authority and Color World Painting.

Since the Apax Funds’ initial investment in 2018,

Authority Brands has grown from two home service franchisors to the current 12.

“We are proud to have partnered with the Authority Brands team to help build, both organically and through strategic acquisitions, a leading residential services franchising platform,” said Ashish Karandikar, a partner at Apax, in a statement. “We continue to see significant room for growth by Authority Brands and are pleased to join with BCI and members of the leadership team in the next phase of the company’s journey as they extend their platform through M&A, and strategic initiatives including franchise development, technology transformation and international expansion.”

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.

Apax was advised by Harris Williams, Boxwood Partners, William Blair & Company, Moelis & Company (financial advisors), Kirkland & Ellis, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett, DLA Piper, and Lathrop GPM (legal counsel), and Ernst & Young (financial and tax advisor).

British Columbia Investment Management Corporation has C$211.1 billion under management, as of March 31, 2022.

BCI’s private equity program actively manages a C$24.8 billion global portfolio of privately held companies and funds with long-term growth potential.

Apax has raised and advised funds with aggregate commitments of more than $60 billion.

Authority Brands is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.