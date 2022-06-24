BDT-backed Milestone acquires Victoria Distillers, Azzurre Spirits

BDT Capital Partners has entered into an agreement with Milestone Brands to fund acquisitions and the company's next stage of growth.

BDT Capital Partners-backed Milestone Brands has acquired Victoria, British Columbia-based Victoria Distillers (VDI) and Las Vegas-based Azzurre Spirits. BDT entered into a strategic agreement with Milestone to fund the acquisitions and the next stage of the company’s growth moving forward. BDT now owns a significant minority stake in Milestone Brands through its affiliated funds.

Milestone brands is an alcoholic spirits supplier, acquirer, and marketer that was founded in 2016 in Austin, Texas. Milestone’s portfolio includes American Born Whiskey, Dulce Vida Spirits, and Campo Bravo Tequila.

Victoria Distillers is one of the oldest artisan distilleries in Canada and is the producer of Empress 1908 Gin. It recently opened a new packaging facility in Vancouver as of February 2022 which was acquired as part of the deal. Azzurre Spirits Corp is the U.S. importer of Empress 1908 Gin. Milestone will retain the entire VDI and Azzure teams.

“The Victoria Distillers team as well as the Azzurre Spirits team in the U.S. have truly built a world class brand in Empress 1908 Gin…from the liquid, packaging, name, quality and overall marketing of such a differentiated innovation in the super spirits category.” said Eric Dopkins, CEO and founder of Milestone Brands. “We are excited to add Empress 1908 Gin to our Milestone Brands family of brands.”