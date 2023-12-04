Beach Point invests in growth of lighting products maker Eurofase

Eurofase is a Toronto-based manufacturer of premium lighting and heating products in North America.

Eurofase, a Toronto-based manufacturer of premium lighting and heating products in North America, has secured an investment from Beach Point Capital Management.

The investment was made by Beach Point’s private equity team on behalf of BPC Tactical Fund. No financial terms were disclosed.

The Bitton family, which founded Eurofase in 1989, retains a stake in the business along with Eurofase’s CEO, Tony Davidson. Davidson will continue to lead the company’s growth strategy going forward.

Eurofase provides a luxury line of diverse lighting fixtures for residential and commercial properties. The company’s products are found around the world.

Evan Klebe, managing director at Beach Point, said in a statement: “We are thrilled to partner with Eurofase, the Bitton family and Tony Davidson, to build upon the company’s decades-long reputation as a premier designer, supplier and manufacturer of thoughtfully designed lighting and heating products.”

Based in Santa Monica, California, Beach Point Capital Management is a multi-strategy investment firm making credit, private equity, real estate and structured product investments. As of September 30, 2023, the firm managed $15 billion in assets under management.

Stifel served as exclusive financial advisor to Eurofase in connection with the deal.