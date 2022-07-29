Beedie Capital to provide $20m to mining company Integra

The net proceeds will be used to advance the development of the DeLamar Project as well as be used for working capital and general corporate purposes

Vancouver-based mining company Integra Resources Corp has entered into a $20 million convertible facility with existing investor Beedie Capital. The financing will be completed in two tranches.

The net proceeds will be used to advance the development of the DeLamar Project as well as be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Also, concurrent to this financing, Integra will run a public offering of up to $10 million with a lead order from Beedie. Raymond James is expected to be a co-lead underwriter and sole bookrunner. The price and number of shares that will be sold are yet to be determined.

Upon the closing of the offering, Beedie Capital will own an approximate 8 percent stake in Integra.

“We are very pleased to welcome Beedie Capital as a significant partner. The Offering and the Convertible Facility will provide visibility to additional capital in the future as needed. Furthermore, the structure of this financing minimizes share dilution and provides flexibility in future financings and provides the capital to advance the DeLamar Project towards a key development milestone, the filing of the Mining Plan of Operations,” noted President and CEO George Salamis, in a statement.