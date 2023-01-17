Beekman-backed Convenient Brands adds ImEX Systems to its basket

ImEX Systems is a Vancouver-based provider of full-management software to auto body shops.

Beekman Group-backed Convenient Brands has acquired ImEX Systems, a Vancouver-based provider of full-management software to auto body shops.

ImEX Systems, established in 1994, is a company specialized in creating body shop management systems.

Convenient Brands has also supported the management transition by promoting Patrick Fic to president from chief technology officer. Further, the founder of ImEX, Woody Fic, announced his retirement. However, he will continue to assist the team in an advisory capacity.

“Since 1994, our collision center management software has helped body shops increase profitability and improve efficiency. With the support of Convenient Brands, ImEX is positioned to expand on this tradition and broaden our reach into both Canada and the US,” said Patrick Fic.

Additionally, Convenient Brands will provide ImEX extra resources for sales, marketing, and product development, including new integrations for estimatics and payment processing.

“ImEX is a great addition to the Convenient Brands portfolio and will expand our product suite within the auto after-market industry,” said Brad Rhoades, president of Convenient Brands.

Draper, Utah-headquartered Convenient Brands is a portfolio company of The Beekman Group, a New York-based private investment firm.