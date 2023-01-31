Beekman-backed TBG Food Investors taps Salvat as CEO

Salvat is a former senior executive at Dunkin’ Brands and McDonald’s Corporation.

Before McDonald’s, Salvat held various operating roles managing restaurants including a platform of 160 Burger King locations

TBG Food Investors is one of the leading Dunkin’ franchisees in the country

Beekman invests in the healthcare, consumer, and business services sectors

TBG Food Investors, which is backed by The Beekman Group, has named Jorge Salvat as CEO.

Salvat is a former senior executive at Dunkin’ Brands and McDonald’s Corporation. Before McDonald’s, Salvat held various operating roles managing restaurants including a platform of 160 Burger King locations.

John G. Troiano, Beekman’s managing partner and CEO, said in a statement, “We are thrilled to have Jorge join TBG Food Investors as Chief Executive Officer. Jorge brings a unique skillset, from specific operating expertise with Dunkin’ Brands, to managing large and growing networks of restaurants around the country with McDonald’s and Burger King, while operating at the highest level. We are excited to have Jorge lead our Inspire Brands-based franchisee platform as we grow to over 200 locations.”

The Beekman Group originally invested in the Dunkin’ system in 2005 when it acquired a dozen locations in its New York market.

TBG Food Investors is one of the leading Dunkin’ franchisees in the country.

Based in New York City, Beekman invests in the healthcare, consumer, and business services sectors. Beekman manages over $1 billion in assets and has completed over 180 transactions since inception.

TBG Food Investors is a franchise platform company focused on acquiring and growing restaurant units of highly recognizable consumer brands in the QSR industry. TBG Food Investors is headquartered in Tuckahoe, New York.