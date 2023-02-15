Beekman exits Mesmerize Media

MJH Life Sciences is a medical media company

Beekman invests in the healthcare, consumer, and business services sectors

Beekman manages over $1 billion in assets

The Beekman Group has sold Mesmerize Media, a New York City-based out-of-home advertising company, to MJH Life Sciences. No financial terms were disclosed.

Beekman invested in Mesmerize, originally named Brite Media, in 2014.

On the sale, Andrew Brown, managing director of The Beekman Group said in a statement, “We are pleased to have partnered with the Mesmerize management team in this successful transformation. Mesmerize has grown into one of the leading healthcare marketing platforms and is well positioned to continue to grow wallet share and capture new business through an array of strategic growth initiatives. We are excited for Mesmerize’s next phase of expansion and wish the team the best as they continue to expand their suite of services.”

MJH Life Sciences is a medical media company.

