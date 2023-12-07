BelHealth-backed NavaDerm Partners sells Pennsylvania facility

Based in New York City, NavaDerm Partners is a dermatology platform.

NavaDerm Partners, a portfolio company of BelHealth Investment Partners, LLC, has sold its Pennsylvania facility to Laser & Skin Surgery Center of Pennsylvania. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, Inder Tallur, a partner of BelHealth Investment Partners said in a statement,

“We have decided to geographically focus our dermatology management platform to our New York facilities. Our initial denovo facility in the Philadelphia City area did not meet our established growth objects and as a result we sold the facility to the medical director, Dr. Jordan Wang, so that we can concentrate on our current dermatology facilities.”

Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, BelHealth Investment Partners is focused on lower middle market companies. Founded in 2011, BelHealth invests in the healthcare sector.